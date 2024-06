BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Akorda.

The visit will take place at the invitation of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the information, Xi Jinping will also participate in the 24th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana.

