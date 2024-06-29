Bayern and Manchester United cannot agree on Mathijs De Ligt transfer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Bayern and Manchester United cannot agree on the transfer of Matthijs De Ligt, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

European giants cannot find a common denominator in the defender's price.

Eric Ten Haag wants the transfer of the 24-year-old player. The Dutch specialist, who is negotiating with the Manchester representative to extend his contract, wants the transfer of his compatriot.

The German club demands 70 million euros for the transfer of the defender. Red devils are ready to pay half of this amount. Unless the price disagreement is resolved, the switch will not be formalized.

The defender is not included in the plans of the new head coach of Bayern Vincent Kompany.