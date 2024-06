BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. A dormitory caught fire in Balashikha near Moscow, killing five people and saving three, the operational services said, Trend reports.

"Five people died as a result of a fire in a dormitory on Keramicheskaya Street. Three were rescued, resuscitation efforts are currently being carried out with them, 10 people were evacuated," the services said.

The General Department of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia reported that the fire was extinguished.