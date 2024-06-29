OECD regularly teams up with Turkmenistan on Eurasia Competitiveness Program (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) engages regularly with the government of Turkmenistan in the framework of the Eurasia Competitiveness Program (ECP), a source in the OECD told Trend.

"The OECD engages regularly with the government of Turkmenistan in the framework of the Eurasia Competitiveness Program (ECP) through bilateral meetings, working-group and capacity-building events (in-person or virtual), and fact-finding missions," the source said.

The representative of the organization noted that the OECD also cooperates with Turkmenistan within the framework of the Central Asia Initiative of the OECD Eurasia Competitiveness Program (ECP), the Anti-Corruption Network for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and the GREEN Action Task Force.

"Turkmenistan is currently included in regional OECD work on private sector development, trade, and transport connectivity: Improving the Legal Environment for Business and Investment in Central Asia and also Trade Facilitation in Central Asia," the representative added.

Meanwhile, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is an international organization founded in 1961 that aims to promote policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world, providing a platform for governments to collaborate, share experiences, and seek solutions to common problems.

With a focus on issues such as economic growth, financial stability, trade, education, environment, and innovation, the OECD collects data, conducts analyses, and produces recommendations and guidelines to inform policy-making, with its member countries—many of which are among the world's most advanced economies—working together to foster sustainable economic development and global prosperity.