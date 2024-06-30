Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Building explosion in Türkiye kills four

Türkiye Materials 30 June 2024 18:43 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. An explosion occurred in a building in the Turkish province of Izmir, Trend reports.

According to information, the incident occurred in the Torbala district.

The explosion was reported to have occurred at a local bakery. As a result of the incident, 4 people were injured, another 35 people were injured.

Provincial Governor Suleiman Elban said a gas cylinder exploded in the building. He reported extensive damage to the building where the cylinder exploded.

The injured were hospitalized.

