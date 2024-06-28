US always pleased to hold negotiations between Baku and Yerevan in Washington - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The US is always pleased to hold negotiations between Baku and Yerevan in Washington, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said in response to Trend's question during a briefing in Baku.

"However, there are many channels and both sides have very effective direct communication. Therefore, I want to emphasize that each of them is doing this for their citizens. And regardless of how we can assist there, we are taking part in this process as friends in an effort to bring peace to the region," he said.