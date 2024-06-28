Another group of former IDPs arrives in Azerbaijan's Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Another group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) returned to Lachin through the state program "Great Return", Trend reports.

According to information, families that left in the morning hours have reached their homeland.

Meanwhile, 21 more families—65 people—have returned to Lachin at this stage.

The families who returned to Lachin could not hold back tears of joy. They were welcomed in a solemn atmosphere and admired the beautiful view of Lachin.

Once again being in their homeland, the residents of Lachin expressed gratitude to the President, victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for all-round state care, as well as to the valiant Azerbaijani army, heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the lands of Azerbaijan from occupation, wished repose to the souls of martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland, and patience to their families.

Thus, 534 families (1,971 people) have been permanently settled in Lachin.

To note, the resettled families in the city of Lachin have all the conditions for living in houses that have been restored or rebuilt on the instructions of the Head of State.

