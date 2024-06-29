Commercial operation of IP Komotini DESFA-ICGB postponed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The commercial operation of the IP Komotini DESFA-ICGB, previously scheduled to start on July 1, 2024, is postponed, Trend reports via the ICGB company, operator of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB).

“We are actively working with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to expedite this process. We anticipate providing an update on the commercial operation soon and will inform you promptly of any relevant developments,” said the company.

The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora.

The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3 billion cubic meters per year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria.

Depending on the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion cubic meters per year with additional construction of a compressor station.

