Kazakhstan's Atyrau Oil Refinery operating normally despite fire incident

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 28. The Atyrau Oil Refinery in Kazakhstan is operating normally despite the fire incident, Trend reports.

According to KazMunayGas (KMG), Kazakhstan's national oil and gas company, on June 28 of this year at 14:48 (GMT+5), a fire occurred at the steam unit of the Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases LLP hydrogen production plant, which was localized at 14:53 (GMT+5).

The incident did not affect the technological process or the production of petroleum products in any way, and the plant is operating normally.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan produced 90 million tons of oil in 2023, which is 6.9 percent higher than in 2022.

Oil exports also increased and amounted to 70.5 million tons, which is 9.6 percent more than the previous year.