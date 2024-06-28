US seeks to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in various spheres - James O'Brien

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The US seeks to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in various spheres, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said during a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

''We would like to strengthen and broaden the areas of cooperation. Much of our discussion today focused on the situation in the region and how governments can work together more effectively. I will highlight some of the specific issues that we discussed. We looked at the situation in the region from Central Asia to the Atlantic, north and south, watching how events were unfolding," he said.

Will be updated