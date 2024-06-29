Azerbaijan sets deadline for accepting exit-poll applications in parliamentary election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The deadline for accepting documents submitted for accreditation by organizations intending to hold an exit-poll in connection with extraordinary parliamentary election in Azerbaijan, and for making a decision on the accreditation of these organizations has been clarified, Trend reports.

The issue has been reflected in the calendar plan of main actions and activities for the preparation and holding of extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The Central Election Commission will accept the above documents no later than 20 days before voting day, that is, until August 12.

The decision on accreditation of organizations that have submitted an application to conduct an exit-poll will be made no later than 10 days before voting day.

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

