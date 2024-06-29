Azerbaijan sets up working, expert groups for extraordinary parliamentary election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Working and expert groups have been set up in connection with the upcoming extraordinary parliamentary election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The relevant decision was adopted at today's meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan.

The expert group will consider complaints about actions, inactions and decisions that violate the electoral rights of citizens.

Additionally, the CEC member Etibar Guliyev was appointed head of the working group.

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel