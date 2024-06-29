Azerbaijan approves calendar plan for extraordinary parliamentary election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The calendar plan of main actions and activities for holding extraordinary parliamentary election was approved, Trend reports.

The relevant decision was adopted at today's meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) in connection with the extraordinary parliamentary election.

Information about this was presented by CEC Secretary Arifa Mukhtarova.

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

