BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Voting in Iran's extraordinary presidential election ended at 24:00 local time, Mohsen Eslami, secretary and spokesperson of the Election Headquarters said, Trend reports.

According to him, the counting of votes began after the end of voting.

Iran held an extraordinary presidential election today. Voting began at 08:00 local time, and it initially was slated to run for 10 hours.

Four candidates are vying for the presidency: Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Saeed Jalili, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

For this election, a whopping 58,640 constituencies have been set up within the country, while a mere 344 have been established outside the country. A total of 61,452,321 voters are eligible to rock the vote.