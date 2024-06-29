Uzbekistan's oil and petroleum products trade turnover grows

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 29. Uzbekistan’s oil, petroleum products, and similar materials trade turnover amounted to $1.2 billion from January through May 2024, Trend reports.

This figure is 27.1 percent higher than the same period last year, as indicated by the data from Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency ($943.9 million in January–May 2023).

The exports of oil, petroleum products, and similar materials totaled $228.7 million from January through May 2024, which is 149.9 percent more year-on-year ($91.5 million in January–May 2023).

Uzbekistan’s oil, petroleum products, and similar materials imports reached $975.2 million from January through May 2024, which demonstrates 14.4 percent growth over the year ($852.4 million from January through May 2023).

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan’s trade turnover of mineral fuels, lubricating oils, and similar materials amounted to $2 billion from January through May 2024. This figure has shot up by a whopping 42.8 percent compared to the same period last year ($1.4 billion in January–May 2023).

The volume of exports of mineral fuels, lubricating oils, and similar materials from Uzbekistan amounted to $344.8 million from January through May 2024, while the imports reached $1.7 billion.