BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. The third round of the group stage of the America's Cup held in the United States continues, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

2 goals were scored in two matches in group A.

Argentina won its third consecutive victory and strengthened its position at the top. Lionel Messi and his team beat Peru this time. There was no score in the Canada-Chile match.

America's Cup

Group stage, III round

Group A, June 30

Argentina - Peru - 2:0

Lautaro Martinez, 47, 86