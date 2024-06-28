ADB president talks Azerbaijan's water problems, renewable energy growth top scores

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan's upcoming climate action will help reduce glacier melting in the mountainous regions by 50 percent, President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Masatsugu Asakawa said during a meeting with ADA University students in Baku today, Trend reports.

"I'm very concerned about the threats posed by climate change. The thawing of ice as a result of global warming is becoming a significant issue for the inhabitants of the mountainous regions of Azerbaijan. The Caspian Sea is being impacted by the draining of rivers. Issues with potable water may eventually arise.

Thus, Azerbaijan is experiencing a serious problem regarding water resources. Due to this problem, vulnerable populations may suffer more, as disruptions in water supply can occur. Threats to agriculture and food security may also appear," noted the ADB president.

In addition, he stressed the significance of working together to solve environmental problems.

"Some people may consider global warming a distant threat, but this is not the case. Global warming is already sending alarming signals. Azerbaijan is also facing climate change threats, and solving climate issues is at the forefront of Azerbaijan's leadership," emphasized the ADB president.

He mentioned that Azerbaijan is ready to take serious steps toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

According to him, the goal is to achieve 30 percent of Azerbaijan's energy balance from renewable energy sources in the next five years.

"ADB will support Azerbaijan's projects to increase the share of renewables in the energy balance. I visited the first Masdar solar power plant in the Garadagh district, for which ADB provided a loan. I consider it important to create more solar and wind power plants in Azerbaijan. ADB is also determined to cooperate with Azerbaijan," said Asakawa.

He also pointed out the importance of attracting private capital to renewable energy projects and advocated for the development of the private sector in Azerbaijan as a key segment of economic development.

He claims that there are now hazards associated with complicated global operations including greater migration, supply chain disruption, pricing increases, and inflation.

"Proper management of economies, increased financial resilience, and joint actions against existing global problems, including climate issues, are necessary," added the ADB president.

