Azerbaijan forms key part of work to diversify energy sources for Europe - US official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan is a key part of the work on diversification of energy sources for Europe, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien said during a briefing in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is a very important supplier of natural gas to Europe, providing gas to eight countries and hoping to add four more at least soon. It's a critical buffer. European countries have turned their backs on Russian gas. We have seen this percentage drop to zero in many countries, but I expect it to drop even more next year when one of the southern pipelines from Russia to Moldova stops transiting Russian gas. Azerbaijan is key to providing the sustainability Europe needs to make that transition, along with LNG from the US, Qatar, and elsewhere. So how can the US help? First of all, we are an energy supplier, and we are also actively involved in facilitating the development of transmission lines across Europe," he said.