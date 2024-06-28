Azerbaijan's Sumgayit executive authority rep talks novel waste management efforts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan's Sumgayit city has become a hub for both innovative industrial and environmental projects, the head of Sumgayit Executive Authority Gunduz Aliyev said at the Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for Sustainable Future International Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, Sumgayit has kicked off the ball by introducing biological waste utilization for the first time in the country.

"The production firms of Sumgayit have been actively utilizing slag since 2019. Starting in early 2024, methane emission levels are being monitored to reduce them," Aliyev stated.

He also highlighted that Sumgayit hosts two major clusters—Sumgayit Technologies Park and Sumgayit Chemical-Industrial Park—alongside two SOCAR Polymer plants, the SOCAR Carbamide enterprise, and other strategic industrial facilities in Azerbaijan.

"The environmental situation in Sumgayit has significantly improved compared to the Soviet period, thanks to the adoption of new technologies and efforts to green the city," noted the executive authority representative.

Sumgayit boasts a 150-hectare boulevard, and its nearly half-million residents actively participate in garbage sorting. Since 2023, a pilot project by the Green Innovations LLC private consortium has been operational for waste recycling in Sumgayit.

Anar Huseynov, a representative of Green Innovations LLC, highlighted during the forum that the company employs foreign technology for plastic granulation.

"We aim to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in Sumgayit by 65,000 tons per year. Another ambitious goal for the city is to achieve a 25–30 percent reduction in waste. Currently, our company contributes to processing 165,000 tons of waste annually," he noted.

Summing up the environmental progress in Sumgayit, Gunduz Aliyev highlighted that this satellite city of Baku is evolving into a smart city. Specifically, a smart transport management system will be launched by the end of the year.

