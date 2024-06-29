Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The prices of Azerbaijani oil experienced an increase this week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field increased by $0.84 (0.96 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $88.34 per barrel. The maximum price during the same period reached $89 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $87.17 per barrel.
The Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $86.88 per barrel on a base FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week, up $0.86, or 1 percent, from last week. The highest price was $87.53 per barrel, and the lowest was $85.73 per barrel.
The URALS crude oil price averaged $0.46 (0.64 percent) higher than last week at $71.8 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $72.5 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $70.67 per barrel.
The Dated Brent benchmark oil price rose by $1.06 (1.24 percent) to $86.65 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $87.26 per barrel, and the minimum - $85.27 per barrel.
|Oil grade/date
|24.06.2024
|25.06.2024
|26.06.2024
|27.06.2024
|28.06.2024
|Average price
|Azeri LT CIF
|$88,58
|$88,28
|$87,17
|$89,00
|$88,65
|$88,34
|Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|$87,16
|$86,82
|$85,73
|$87,53
|$87,17
|$86,88
|Urals (EX NOVO)
|$71,99
|$71,69
|$70,67
|$72,50
|$72,15
|$71,80
|Dated Brent
|$87,12
|$86,78
|$85,27
|$87,26
|$86,83
|$86,65
