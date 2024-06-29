Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 29 June 2024 18:49 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The prices of Azerbaijani oil experienced an increase this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field increased by $0.84 (0.96 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $88.34 per barrel. The maximum price during the same period reached $89 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $87.17 per barrel.

The Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $86.88 per barrel on a base FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week, up $0.86, or 1 percent, from last week. The highest price was $87.53 per barrel, and the lowest was $85.73 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price averaged $0.46 (0.64 percent) higher than last week at $71.8 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $72.5 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $70.67 per barrel.

The Dated Brent benchmark oil price rose by $1.06 (1.24 percent) to $86.65 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $87.26 per barrel, and the minimum - $85.27 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 24.06.2024 25.06.2024 26.06.2024 27.06.2024 28.06.2024 Average price
Azeri LT CIF $88,58 $88,28 $87,17 $89,00 $88,65 $88,34
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $87,16 $86,82 $85,73 $87,53 $87,17 $86,88
Urals (EX NOVO) $71,99 $71,69 $70,67 $72,50 $72,15 $71,80
Dated Brent $87,12 $86,78 $85,27 $87,26 $86,83 $86,65

