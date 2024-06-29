Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan announces start date for submission of documents by candidates for parliamentary election

Politics Materials 29 June 2024 19:23 (UTC +04:00)

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The process of submitting documents required for registering candidates for extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament in the relevant electoral districts will begin on July 13 and end on August 2, CEC Secretary Arifa Mukhtarova said, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the dissolution of the Azerbaijani Parliament of the sixth convocation and the appointment of an extraordinary election to the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The extraordinary election is scheduled for September 1, 2024.

