Iran reveals early presidential election outcome - second round ahead

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. Former Iranian Health Minister Masoud Pezeshkian counted 10.4 million votes in the early presidential election of the 14th convocation held in Iran on the day before (June 28), Mohsen Eslami, secretary and spokesperson of the Election Headquarters said, Trend reports.

According to him, 24.5 million people took part in the voting.

Eslami also said that the voter turnout in the early presidential election amounted to 40 percent.

The official added that the final result must be approved by the Guardian Council of Iran.

"Therefore, since none of the candidates received 50 percent of the votes, a second round of the presidential election will be held on July 5 between Masoud Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili," he emphasized.

According to the voting results, Jalili received 9.47 million votes, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf - 3.38 million votes, and former Minister of the Interior and Justice and conservative Mostafa Pourmohammadi - 206,000 votes.

To note, currently, over 61.45 million people in Iran have the right to vote.

