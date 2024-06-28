ADB's head shares insights on Azerbaijan's role in combating climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan is at the forefront of the fight against climate change, and the Asian Development Bank supports all its actions at the national level as COP29 chair, ADB's President Masatsugu Asakawa said during a speech at ADA University on June 28, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan is a significant player in discussing environmental and climate issues and making important global decisions.

"The young generation can be climate champions in UN climate change conferences, and this is logical as climate change directly affects the future," the ADB's president noted.

He noted that the upcoming COP29 in November is a crucial platform to gain and share experiences on how to tackle climate challenges.

"Unless urgent action is taken, global temperatures could rise by 1.8–2.2 degrees Celsius, increasing risks to livelihoods," Asakawa opined.

He advocated for more climate finance, which was discussed at COP28 in Dubai and will be the focus of COP29 in Baku and COP30 in Brazil.

"ADB pays great attention to lending to projects aimed at protecting the environment," the head of the bank said.

To note, ADB's assets amount to about $300 billion. The volume of financing programs implemented within the framework of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) amounted to $4.2 billion as of the first of April this year.

