COP29 to discuss prospects for implementing int'l extended producer responsibility strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The problems and prospects for implementing the international Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) strategy will be discussed during COP29 in Baku in November, the Director of Public Affairs in the Eurasia region of Coca-Cola Company Elshad Farzaliyev said during the forum "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future," Trend reports.

He mentioned that this strategy refers to adding all environmental costs associated with the production of a product throughout its life cycle to the market price of that product.

According to him, the strategy is applied in the field of waste management and leads to the fact that manufacturers take into account high environmental standards already at the stage of product design.

"Companies in Azerbaijan attach great importance to the implementation of this strategy. The activity in this regard will increase as Azerbaijan has made and will make new environmental commitments by creating a green economy," Farzaliyev emphasized.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan this November. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

