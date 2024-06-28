President's special envoy briefs on construction of hotels in Azerbaijan's Aghdam

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. Construction of the Aghdam City Hotel has been almost completed, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, Emin Huseynov, said during the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together" in Shusha today, Trend reports.

"In addition, intensive work is underway on the construction of the Hilton Garden Inn, which will also be located in Aghdam. It is necessary to urge local entrepreneurs to actively participate in the reconstruction of the region, emphasizing the presence of multiple spheres and wide investment opportunities," he said.

