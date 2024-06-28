Most of submitted applications relate to industrial parks in Azerbaijan's liberated territories - ADEZ

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. Most of the submitted applications relate specifically to industrial parks in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as the Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Development of Economic Zones (ADEZ), Seymur Adigozalov, said during the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together" in Shusha today, Trend reports.

"Our department reviews the business plan, assesses the technical, economic, and financial feasibility of the project, and provides proper recommendations for improvement. When analyzing applications for the Aghdam Industrial Park and the Economic Zone of the Araz Valley Industrial Park, factors such as the impact of the newly established manufacturing enterprises on the environment and the use of alternative energy are also taken into account.

In accordance with the economic policy established by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the liberated territories, these areas should become a green energy zone," he explained.

According to Adigozalov, information on land plots is being optimized in parallel, and the project's compliance with the industrial park's activities is being checked.

"Each industrial zone in the country is created with consideration of its specific activities. This is determined based on geographical location, raw material reserves, traditional industrial sectors of the region, and other factors," the official added.

Meanwhile, an event titled "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let’s Revive Karabakh Together," organized by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, is being held in Shusha.

The event focuses on providing businesspeople with investment opportunities and commercial prospects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic zones, as well as a discussion of the public-private partnership model.

