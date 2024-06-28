Azerbaijan eyes to launch school in Lachin district's Sus village next academic year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. A school in Azerbaijan's Sus village, Lachin district, is expected to begin operating in the next academic year, an advisor to the Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district Albina Abdurahmanova said at a press conference in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to her, permanent residence has been provided for 534 families (1,971 people) in Lachin city, and about 1,000 houses and residential complexes have been restored and built so far.

"Youth plays an important role in the revival of the Lachin district," she added.

Meanwhile, the registration of the "Lachin Volunteers" group has begun in the Lachin district as part of the "Return Volunteers" program, implemented by the "Great Return" youth organization with the support of the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Youth Foundation.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel