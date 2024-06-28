Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan announces relocation of families to liberated Sugovushan in October 2024

Society Materials 28 June 2024 11:16 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan announces relocation of families to liberated Sugovushan in October 2024

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. A total of 190 families are planned to be resettled in Sugovushan village in the Aghdara district, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the City of Khankendi, Khojaly, and Aghdara Districts, Elchin Yusubov said during the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together" in Shusha today, Trend reports.

“In subsequent years, this number will be increased many times over. Besides, 20 families have already been resettled in the Aghdara district's Talish village. The settlement of the liberated territories is being carried out at an accelerated pace,” he noted.

