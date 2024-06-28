Azerbaijan to launch tourism personnel center in Shusha

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. A tourism personnel center will be launched in Shusha, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha District Aydin Karimov said during the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together" in Shusha today, Trend reports.

"The first stage has already been completed, and the place for the center was selected," he explained.

Meanwhile, the event focuses on providing businesspeople with investment opportunities and commercial prospects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic zones, as well as a discussion of the public-private partnership model.

Additionally, the event is featuring panel discussions on the benefits and preferences applied in the liberated territories, other measures of state support, and the role of entrepreneurs in the restoration and economic reintegration of these territories.

