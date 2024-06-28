Azerbaijan counts newly opened facilities, employed people in Khankendi, Khojaly, Aghdara

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. A total of 43 facilities, employing 350 people, have been opened in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, Khojaly, and Aghdara districts, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the City of Khankendi, Khojaly, and Aghdara Districts Elchin Yusubov said during the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together" in Shusha today, Trend reports.

The official noted that it is planned to increase the number of these facilities to 80 this year.

“There are ample opportunities for the development of trade, tourism, the food industry, fishing, agriculture, and other areas. So far, 50 families have been resettled in Khojaly, and by the end of this year, it is planned to resettle another 50 families. About 3,000 families currently live in Khankendi. It's also planned to open Karabakh University in September this year," he added.

Meanwhile, an event titled "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let’s Revive Karabakh Together," organized by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, is being held in Shusha.

The event focuses on providing businesspeople with investment opportunities and commercial prospects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic zones, as well as a discussion of the public-private partnership model.

