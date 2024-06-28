Azerbaijani parliament ratifies agreements with Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The parliament of Azerbaijan has ratified agreements with Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

The parliament's meeting has brought up the draft laws of Azerbaijan, "On the approval of the agreement between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan on the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion," for discussion.

Additionally, the draft law "On the approval of the additional agreement between the government of Azerbaijan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on amendments to the agreement on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Kyrgyz Development Fund" was also brought up for discussion.

The MPs noted that the agreements would make an important contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel