Construction of fourth residential quarter in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli to start in September - official

28 June 2024
Construction of fourth residential quarter in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli to start in September - official

Kamran Gasimov
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. Construction of the fourth residential quarter in Fuzuli will start in September this year, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts, Emin Huseynov, said during the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together" in Shusha today, Trend reports.

"To date, 822 families with a total of 3,132 people have returned to the most populated of the liberated districts of the country, Fuzuli district. Out of them, 450 pupils are already studying at school," he said.

He also added that work on the construction of the central park in Fuzuli town is actively underway.

Latest

