Enagás sells stake in compressor station in Mexico

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Spanish Enagás has finalized an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in the Soto La Marina Compressor Station in Mexico to Esentia, which owns the remaining 50 percent of the share capital, Trend reports via the company.

The transaction is valued at $15 million (approximately €14 million at current exchange rates).

The sale, pending customary conditions precedent, will yield net capital gains of about €4 million for Enagás. This move aligns with the company's 2022-2030 Strategic Plan, which focuses on decarbonisation and ensuring security of supply in Spain and Europe.

Enagás is advancing swiftly in its Strategic Plan milestones since its introduction in July 2022. Key achievements include the inclusion of H2Med and the Spanish Hydrogen Backbone Network in the European Projects of Common Interest (PCI) list, its designation as provisional manager of the Spanish Hydrogen Backbone Network, entry into the German market for constructing the first onshore liquefied natural gas terminal in Stade, acquisition of an additional 4 percent stake in the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), and a partnership with Reganosa to establish an energy hub in northwest Spain.

As part of its asset rotation strategy, Enagás has also executed other significant transactions, including the sale of the Morelos gas pipeline in Mexico and its stake in the Chilean terminal GNL Quintero.

