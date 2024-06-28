Azerbaijan to host Baku Investment Forum in April 2025

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. An investment forum will be held in Baku in April 2025, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan Mammad Musayev said during the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together" in Shusha today, Trend reports.

“Representatives of both local and foreign companies will take part in the forum. The event will discuss issues of exporting products made in Azerbaijan, including Karabakh, to Islamic countries,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the event focuses on providing businesspeople with investment opportunities and commercial prospects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic zones, as well as a discussion of the public-private partnership model.

Additionally, the event is featuring panel discussions on the benefits and preferences applied in the liberated territories, other measures of state support, and the role of entrepreneurs in the restoration and economic reintegration of these territories.

