Azerbaijan's Lachin to kick-off its second revamp stage by 2025 - official (Exclusive)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. The second restoration stage of Azerbaijan's Lachin city will start during the next six months of this year, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Lachin District Masim Mammadov told Trend.

"The above period's aims include the completion of Baylik village and the resettlement of 91 households. Also planned is Gulabird village's initial stage of building.

This year, the construction of the Zabukhchay reservoir with a capacity of 26 million cubic meters, intended for irrigating 12,000 hectares of agricultural land, will be completed. Furthermore, the planning for the restoration of Minkend village - the largest village in the district - is underway," he said.

Besides, Mammadov mentioned that the next step in Lachin city's restoration will involve building a state-of-the-art residential complex that can accommodate 400 families.

"We also continue to increase the number of enterprises: this year, a textile factory, a knitwear production enterprise, and an essential oils factory will start operating. Thus, active work awaits us in the next six months on the reconstruction and development of the region," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel