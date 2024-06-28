Central Asia maintains exceptional chance to become crossroads between huge markets - EDB

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 28. Central Asia maintains an exceptional chance to become a crossroads between huge markets, the Head of the Directorate of Strategic Projects at the Eurasian Development Bank, Victor Lebedev, said during the session "The EDB’s Investment Instruments: Results and Prospects" at the EDB Annual Meeting and Business Forum in Almaty, Trend reports.

"Our countries are located in 79–123 places in the world logistics efficiency rating. Central Asia has an exceptional chance to become a crossroads between huge markets. However, this requires huge investments. Based on our estimates, $250 billion needs to be invested to provide unlimited opportunities for transportation and movement of goods within the region and in transit," he noted.

According to him, the EDB expects trade turnover to grow by 38 percent until 2030.

"And this is a huge figure. If it is possible to solve all the restrictions that exist today in the transport sector, it promises a huge increase in efficiency and a huge increase in trade turnover between the countries," Lebedev added.

To note, the final day of the EDB Annual Meeting and Business Forum has started in Almaty. The event today will include three panel sessions and a presentation of the study "Water and Sanitation in Central Asia".

