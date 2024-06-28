Azerbaijan plans to relocate residents to central part of newly built Jabrayil city within year

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. The resettlement of residents in the central part of the newly built city of Jabrayil, as well as in several villages of Jabrayil district, is planned for this year, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts Vahid Hajiyev said during the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together" in Shusha today, Trend reports.

"With every resettlement of residents to new localities, new entrepreneurial opportunities appear. As an example, conditions are being created for various business activities in non-residential parts of residential buildings in Jabrayil, both for the resettled residents and entrepreneurs, and work is already underway in this direction," he said.

