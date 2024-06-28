EDB, Kazakhstan, UNDP sign cooperation agreement

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 28. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan, and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) have signed a joint cooperation agreement in Almaty, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by EDB Chairman Nikolai Podguzov, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, and Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP in the country Sukhrob Khodjimatov.

"Today, we have signed a trilateral agreement on further cooperation in water resources management with elements of digitalization. This is the culmination of our work over the past six months. I believe that signing this document will serve as a good stimulus for water conservation, rational use of water, and saving water resources in our country," said Nurzhigitov, commenting on the signed document.

Besides, Khodjimatov noted that today's signing of the agreement is highly symbolic for UNDP in Kazakhstan, as it marks another step towards nationalizing and localizing the goals of sustainable development pursued by all UN member states.

"The issues addressed in today's signing are not only of domestic significance for Kazakhstan but will also affect Central Asian countries and countries in the Caspian Basin, given their extensive scope," he emphasized.

Additionally, the EDB chairman mentioned that the agreement will be implemented without delay.

The final day of the Annual Meeting and Business Forum of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) has kicked off in Almaty.

This day will feature three panel sessions and a presentation of the study “Water and Sanitation in Central Asia”.

