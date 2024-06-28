Azerbaijan establishes new duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. New duties are being established in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to information, this issue was reflected in the proposed amendment to the law "On State Duty" which was discussed today at the session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Under the amendments, a fee of 10,000 manat ($5,878) will be charged in connection with the design of military equipment and weapons, their production and testing - 50,000 manat ($29,394), installation, assembly, repair, and maintenance - 12,500 manat ($7,348), storage - 12,500 manat ($7,348), and utilization - 10,000 manat ($5,878).

Meanwhile, under the newly added Article 22.0.41 of the draft law, a fee of 10,000 manat ($5,878) is proposed for the design and disposal of ammunition, 50,000 manat ($29,394) for its production and testing, and 12,500 manat ($7,348) for installation, assembly, repair, maintenance, and storage.

Following discussion, the amendment was put to a vote and adopted in the third reading.

