Azerbaijan holds many great opportunities for US training programs - Charge d'Affaires

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. Azerbaijan holds a lot of great opportunities for US training programs, US Charge d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Hugo Guevara told reporters on the sidelines of the opening of a conference for Azerbaijani English teachers in secondary schools, Trend reports.

"There are many wonderful opportunities for US training programs in Azerbaijan. We have a wide range of programs represented, including 'EducationUSA', which promotes ties between US universities," he emphasized.

The Charge d'Affaires mentioned that the main goal of this program is to improve the quality of training for Azerbaijani English teachers working in the country.

"Actually, this program aims to improve the training of Azerbaijani English teachers who stay here and provide them with the necessary set of skills. We have different types of programs. This program is designed for teachers, but over time we can see different types of programs where students will also participate," Guevara explained.

He stressed that since the beginning of the year, more than 750 Azerbaijani teachers and students have been trained in English under the US program, which, in his opinion, is a huge achievement.

"We are very proud that the work we are doing is helping Azerbaijani students acquire skills they can use to compete in the international market. We are grateful to ADA University as well as the government of Azerbaijan for the support we have received," Guevara added.

To note, the conference is the culmination of an 18-week online master's-level English teaching certification program for Azerbaijani teachers conducted by North Carolina State University and funded by the US Department of State.

