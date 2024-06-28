UN Secretary General to attend COP29 in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. UN Secretary-General António Guterres will participate in COP29 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the information, he stated this in an exclusive interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman.

Guterres expressed his longstanding commitment to attending COP conferences, emphasizing his presence at both the beginning and end of these crucial global gatherings.

"I expect it to be the one that will be a moment of change in the sense that there will be a moment of global recognition that we are moving towards the precipice," he added.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

