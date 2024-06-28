Azerbaijan to launch construction of private houses in Shusha district's Dashalti village soon

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 28. Construction of private houses will begin in Dashalti village of the Shusha district soon, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha District Aydin Karimov said during the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Revive Karabakh Together" in Shusha today, Trend reports.

“The construction of primary tourism infrastructure has started in Dashalti, located near the city of Shusha. It's also planned to allocate a plot of land for entrepreneurs keen to invest. The process of free construction of private houses for citizens will soon begin,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the event focuses on providing businesspeople with investment opportunities and commercial prospects in the Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur economic zones, as well as a discussion of the public-private partnership model.

Additionally, the event is featuring panel discussions on the benefits and preferences applied in the liberated territories, other measures of state support, and the role of entrepreneurs in the restoration and economic reintegration of these territories.

