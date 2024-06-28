Iran's first vice president casts his vote in snap presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28. The acting president of Iran, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, has cast his vote in the extraordinary presidential election taking place today, Trend reports.

Mohammad Mokhber took part in the voting at a polling station set up at Iran's Interior Ministry in Tehran.

Mokhber stated to reporters that the main task of the government is to protect the votes of the electorate and that the active participation of Iranian citizens in this vote is expected.

To note, extraordinary presidential election is being held in Iran today. The election started at 08:00 local time. The duration of the election is 10 hours, and if the Ministry of Interior deems it necessary, the election time can be extended.

Four candidates are vying for the presidency - Masoud Pezeshkian, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Saeed Jalili, and Mostafa Pourmohammadi.

In connection with Iran's presidential election, 58,640 constituencies have been established inside the country and 344 outside the country. A total of 61,452,321 voters are eligible to cast their ballots.

To recall, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz, and the Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

