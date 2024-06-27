First debate between Biden and Trump to take place in US

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The first election debate between US President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump will take place on Thursday, Trend reports.

According to the information, the debate will take place in Atlanta, Georgia.

The process will last 90 minutes. While one participant is speaking, the other's microphone will be muted.

It is reported that the main topic will be economics and migration. 47 percent of respondents believe Trump will win the debate. 37 percent of respondents believe in Biden's victory.