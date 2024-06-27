Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 27

Iran Materials 27 June 2024 11:00 (UTC +04:00)

Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 26, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 5 currency prices increased and 39 currency prices decreased compared to June 26.

As for CBI, $1 equals 388,439 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 414,919 rials, while on June 26, one euro was 416,230 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 27

Rial on June 26

1 US dollar

USD

388,439

388,853

1 British pound

GBP

490,359

492,861

1 Swiss franc

CHF

432,888

434,716

1 Swedish króna

SEK

36,347

36,614

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

36,366

36,666

1 Danish krone

DKK

55,625

55,800

1 Indian rupee

INR

4,648

4,661

1 UAE dirham

AED

105,770

105,882

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,265,967

1,267,655

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

139,499

139,629

100 Japanese yens

JPY

241,733

243,507

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

49,744

49,794

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,008,915

1,010,385

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

283,538

284,700

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

236,062

237,756

1 South African rand

ZAR

21,313

21,351

1 Turkish lira

TRY

11,818

11,801

1 Russian ruble

RUB

4,370

4,351

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

106,714

106,828

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

29,656

29,688

1 Syrian pound

SYP

30

30

1 Australian dollar

AUD

258,239

258,277

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

103,584

103,694

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,033,082

1,034,184

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

285,855

287,012

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

330,534

330,855

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

12,714

12,732

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

185

185

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

290,363

291,153

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

79,730

80,003

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

53,456

53,542

100 Thai baths

THB

1,051,710

1,058,664

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

82,423

82,626

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

278,971

279,461

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

547,869

548,453

1 euro

EUR

414,919

416,230

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

83,709

83,449

1 Georgian lari

GEL

137,020

137,893

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

23,638

23,702

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

5,497

5,502

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

118,788

118,907

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

228,413

228,593

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

659,511

661,558

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

36,469

36,379

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

111,184

110,986

Venesuela bolivarı

VES

10,695

10,697

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 491,379 rials and the price of $1 is 460,019 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 458,804 rials, and the price of $1 was 429,523 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 604,000–607,000 rials, while one euro is about 646,000–649,000 rials.

