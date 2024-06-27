Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 26, Trend reports via the CBI.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 5 currency prices increased and 39 currency prices decreased compared to June 26.

As for CBI, $1 equals 388,439 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 414,919 rials, while on June 26, one euro was 416,230 rials.

Currency Rial on June 27 Rial on June 26 1 US dollar USD 388,439 388,853 1 British pound GBP 490,359 492,861 1 Swiss franc CHF 432,888 434,716 1 Swedish króna SEK 36,347 36,614 1 Norwegian krone NOK 36,366 36,666 1 Danish krone DKK 55,625 55,800 1 Indian rupee INR 4,648 4,661 1 UAE dirham AED 105,770 105,882 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,265,967 1,267,655 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 139,499 139,629 100 Japanese yens JPY 241,733 243,507 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 49,744 49,794 1 Omani rial OMR 1,008,915 1,010,385 1 Canadian dollar CAD 283,538 284,700 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 236,062 237,756 1 South African rand ZAR 21,313 21,351 1 Turkish lira TRY 11,818 11,801 1 Russian ruble RUB 4,370 4,351 1 Qatari riyal QAR 106,714 106,828 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 29,656 29,688 1 Syrian pound SYP 30 30 1 Australian dollar AUD 258,239 258,277 1 Saudi riyal SAR 103,584 103,694 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,033,082 1,034,184 1 Singapore dollar SGD 285,855 287,012 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 330,534 330,855 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 12,714 12,732 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 185 185 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 290,363 291,153 1 Libyan dinar LYD 79,730 80,003 1 Chinese yuan CNY 53,456 53,542 100 Thai baths THB 1,051,710 1,058,664 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 82,423 82,626 1,000 South Korean won KRW 278,971 279,461 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 547,869 548,453 1 euro EUR 414,919 416,230 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 83,709 83,449 1 Georgian lari GEL 137,020 137,893 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 23,638 23,702 1 Afghan afghani AFN 5,497 5,502 1 Belarus ruble BYN 118,788 118,907 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 228,413 228,593 100 Philippine pesos PHP 659,511 661,558 1 Tajik somoni TJS 36,469 36,379 1 Turkmen manat TMT 111,184 110,986 Venesuela bolivarı VES 10,695 10,697

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 491,379 rials and the price of $1 is 460,019 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 458,804 rials, and the price of $1 was 429,523 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 604,000–607,000 rials, while one euro is about 646,000–649,000 rials.

