Iranian currency to world currency rates for June 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 26, Trend reports via the CBI.
Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 5 currency prices increased and 39 currency prices decreased compared to June 26.
As for CBI, $1 equals 388,439 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 414,919 rials, while on June 26, one euro was 416,230 rials.
In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.
The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of one euro is 491,379 rials and the price of $1 is 460,019 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 458,804 rials, and the price of $1 was 429,523 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 604,000–607,000 rials, while one euro is about 646,000–649,000 rials.
