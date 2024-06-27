SABAH.HUB establishes its venture capital fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. SABAH.HUB is creating its venture capital fund, the Executive Director of SABAH.HUB Rahim Bayramli said during Baku Investment Day, Trend reports.

"I am pleased to announce that over the past two years, SABAH startups have raised more than $4 million from local and regional investors. In the next two days, as already announced, this amount will increase by at least another $2 million. This is a good start, but only the beginning of our path. I am proud to announce our own $25 million venture capital fund. SABAH Fund will take startup financing to the next level by focusing on investing in companies from the South Caucasus and Central Asia - regions with big ambitions on a global level. We plan to cut our first check during this event in the next 48 hours," he said.

