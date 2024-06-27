Azerbaijan's Tamiz Shahar reveals its activity target ahead of COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijan's "Tamiz Shahar" ("Clean City") OJSC targets making maximum use of waste to benefit the environment, the Head of the Board of OJSC Etibar Abbasov told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the International Forum "Green World Solidarity: Waste to Value for a Sustainable Future" in Baku today.

"The forum will contribute to the preparation for COP29 and allow for the discussion of important issues related to sustainable development goals," Abbasov said.

According to him, the OJSC is actively engaged in waste management, oversees the Balakhani Waste-to-Energy Plant, and through its activities (i.e., waste incineration), produces clean electricity (which feeds into the general power grid).

"Today's event demonstrates how much importance is placed on this direction in Azerbaijan," Abbasov pointed out.

He mentioned that in addition to generating electricity from waste, the OJSC sorts part of the waste and uses it as raw material.

"The OJSC believes that its activities will contribute to the agenda of the upcoming COP29. Azerbaijan will host COP29 with dignity; we have this confidence," Abbasov added.

To note, this November, Azerbaijan will host COP29. This decision was made at the COP28 plenary meeting held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Baku will become the center of the world and will receive about 70–80,000 foreign guests.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system. The COP—the Conference of the Parties—is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change. There are 198 countries that are parties to the Convention. Unless the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first COP event took place in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

