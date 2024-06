BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for an official visit to Georgia on June 27, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the visit, Jeyhun Bayramov is scheduled to hold meetings with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, as well as with other high-ranking officials," the information noted.

