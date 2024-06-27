Houthis announce first use of hypersonic missile

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27.Yemen's Ansar Allah Houthis used a hypersonic missile for the first time to attack the MSC Sarah V in the Arabian Sea, Trend reports.

This statement was made by the military representative of the rebels Yahya Sariya, Trend reports.

"Yemen's armed forces reveal for the first time the characteristics of the missile that hit the Israeli ship MSC Sarah V in the Arabian Sea. This is a locally produced hypersonic missile that is equipped with advanced technologies and is capable of hitting targets with maximum accuracy," Sariya wrote on his Telegram channel.