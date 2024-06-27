Chinese company considering lithium extraction in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 27. Kyrgyzstan's Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Akylbek Japarov, and the leadership of the Chinese Zhicun Lithium Industry Group Company discussed the implementation of lithium exploration, mining, and processing projects in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Japarov met with representatives of the Chinese company during a working visit to Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, China. The company specializes in the production of lithium batteries and lithium carbonate.

Japarov also held talks with the head of China Railway Intermodal Logistics Company to discuss the construction of the new Bedel checkpoint, which will open on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and China.

Moreover, during a meeting with the leadership of China's Kashgar Economic Development Zone, discussions focused on the Two Countries - Two Parks project, including the construction of a machinery plant in Kyrgyzstan. The company also plans to produce bamboo paper.

Japarov noted that this is a good investment project for the Naryn region, fully supported by the Cabinet of Ministers. The total investment amount is $130 million. The project implementation document was signed during the China-Eurasia Expo international exhibition, and construction will commence in August of this year.

Japarov also met with representatives of Shaanxi Automobile Group Company to discuss the development of the automotive industry, which is of mutual interest to both parties.

Akylbek Japarov has participated at the 8th international China-Eurasia Expo, which is taking place from June 26 through 30, 2024, in Urumqi, Xinjiang, China.